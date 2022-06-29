Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.49. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $244.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

