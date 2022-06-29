Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 646.5% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.