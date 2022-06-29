Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

