Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

