Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 320,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

