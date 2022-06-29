Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.