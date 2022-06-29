Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 61.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 99.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 46.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

