Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 283,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,902. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

