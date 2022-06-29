Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,050,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 169,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.