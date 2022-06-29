Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

