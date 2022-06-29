Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price to $188.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

