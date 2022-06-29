WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE:WCC opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $93.80 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

