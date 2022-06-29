West Coast Financial LLC Buys 12,498 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

