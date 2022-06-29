West Coast Financial LLC Buys 3,504 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $295.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.86. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

