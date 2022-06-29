West Coast Financial LLC Buys Shares of 108,882 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

CPB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. 4,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.