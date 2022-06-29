West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.94. 60,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,237. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $244.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

