West Coast Financial LLC Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Albany International worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Albany International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AIN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

