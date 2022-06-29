West Coast Financial LLC Has $14.36 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

