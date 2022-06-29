West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 10.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

MA opened at $319.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

