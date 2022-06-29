West Coast Financial LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $245.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day moving average of $235.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.