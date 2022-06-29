West Coast Financial LLC Sells 150 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 812,472 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96.

