West Coast Financial LLC Sells 258 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.97. 168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,088. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

