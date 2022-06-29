West Coast Financial LLC Sells 314 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $391.19. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,865. The stock has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.23 and a 200-day moving average of $482.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

