West Coast Financial LLC Sells 326 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.05. 1,052,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,789,852. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.22 and a 200 day moving average of $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

