Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.