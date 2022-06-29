Whelan Financial Has $23.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whelan Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.8% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Whelan Financial owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.40.

