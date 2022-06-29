Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 48,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,817. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

