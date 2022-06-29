Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.36.

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,299,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,265. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,267 shares in the company, valued at C$28,030,878.26. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,708.05. Insiders have acquired 18,600 shares of company stock worth $193,358 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

