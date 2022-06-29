Williams Financial LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 12.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

