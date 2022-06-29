Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Williams Industries, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WMSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Williams Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WMSI)

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services.

