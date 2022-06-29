WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 16,559 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.