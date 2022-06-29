Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.
NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. 27,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.57. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
