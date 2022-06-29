Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. 27,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.57. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

