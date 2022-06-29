Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.40 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,444 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,683. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

