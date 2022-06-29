Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $2.74 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,675 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,515. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

