Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $236,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,912 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 207,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

