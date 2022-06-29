Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. American Express makes up approximately 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $139.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,677. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

