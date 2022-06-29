Wolf Group Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.62. 879,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

