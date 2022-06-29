Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 1,270 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,161. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14.

