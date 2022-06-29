Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 27,992 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,992 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.01. 6,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,940. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

