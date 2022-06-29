Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 5,338 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.66. 195,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,001. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

