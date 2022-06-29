Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $29.11

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $27.94. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

