World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by Stephens to Underweight

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

World Acceptance stock opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $754.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.17. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $265.75.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($3.91). The business had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 144.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 103.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

