Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.03

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 4173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -29.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,346,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

