Xion Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $42,339.59 and $7.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,602.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.88 or 0.20815639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00182004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00081337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

