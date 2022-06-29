Xponance Inc. Acquires 15,508 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $19,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Linde by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $289.73. 30,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,119. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.