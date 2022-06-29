Xponance Inc. Buys 2,871 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 361,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,667,850. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

