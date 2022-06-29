Xponance Inc. Has $49.44 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.90. 12,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

