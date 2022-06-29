Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,563 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.85. 33,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,762. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.34 and a 200 day moving average of $165.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

