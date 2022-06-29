Xponance Inc. Purchases 29,461 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after acquiring an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average is $172.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

