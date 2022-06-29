Xponance Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.98. 10,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,179. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.13 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

